Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,323. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

