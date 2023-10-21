Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 729 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total transaction of $78,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,363.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total transaction of $78,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $679,363.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

S&P Global Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.03. 2,062,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,967. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $287.31 and a one year high of $428.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.90. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

