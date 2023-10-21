Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 3,320 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fortive by 95,666.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,571,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,329,000 after acquiring an additional 282,248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,844. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.