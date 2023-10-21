Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 31,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $300.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.11. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.10 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

