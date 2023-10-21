Beta Finance Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $45.27 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,878,788 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

