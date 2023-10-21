Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $29,873.20 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $29,873.20 on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $583.14 billion and $11.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.06 or 0.00823864 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00184544 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013721 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000278 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,520,487 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.