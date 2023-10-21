Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $9.93 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $39,274.58 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00044201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00140691 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00040345 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 76% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018024 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00021670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003448 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.