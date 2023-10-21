BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $840,062.21 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014786 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,918.53 or 0.99987696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012419 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002125 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,012,105,713 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00022063 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $777,668.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.