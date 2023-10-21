BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.91 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $361.02 million and $8.91 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002223 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002896 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001528 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000038 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $10,670,646.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.