BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,250.43

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,250.43 ($15.27) and traded as low as GBX 1,192 ($14.56). BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,202 ($14.68), with a volume of 28,620 shares.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,248.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,282.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £568.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 20.22.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

