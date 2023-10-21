Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:BGB opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

