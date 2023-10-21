Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:BGB opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $11.38.
About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
