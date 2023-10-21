BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.66 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $215.27 or 0.00717607 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $32.66 billion and approximately $263.71 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,705,125 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
BNB Coin Trading
