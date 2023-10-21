BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.66 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $215.27 or 0.00717607 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $32.66 billion and approximately $263.71 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,705,125 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,705,232.43188992. The last known price of BNB is 212.27880297 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1690 active market(s) with $308,940,026.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.