BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.93

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as low as $5.10. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 181,466 shares trading hands.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 206,752 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 26.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 646,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 136,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 40.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 114,383 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

