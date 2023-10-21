BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.93

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as low as $5.10. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 181,466 shares trading hands.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
