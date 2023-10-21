Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Community Bank N.A.’s 10th Largest Position

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.7% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,638,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,391,539. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.