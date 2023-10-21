Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $177,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $853.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,639. The company has a market cap of $352.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $429.17 and a one year high of $925.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $854.98 and its 200-day moving average is $799.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

