Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.27

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as low as $8.36. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 16,980 shares trading hands.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $81,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.