Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.27

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as low as $8.36. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 16,980 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
