CannabisCoin (CANN) One Day Volume Tops $110.60

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $232,066.83 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,036.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00216228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.96 or 0.00815559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.54 or 0.00524491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00052342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00181378 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.