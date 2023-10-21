CannabisCoin Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $230,785.68 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,871.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.88 or 0.00823133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00216851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00530114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00052509 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00182861 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

