CannabisCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $110.60 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $231,006.17 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,904.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00216969 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.97 or 0.00815823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.62 or 0.00527076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00052572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00180313 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

