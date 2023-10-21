CashBackPro (CBP) Price Tops $1.57 on Major Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. CashBackPro has a market cap of $160.39 million and approximately $159,803.33 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00005255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014824 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,928.84 or 1.00019245 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012418 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.53530892 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $190,647.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

