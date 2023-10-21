CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $3.62. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 156,193 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.8 %

The company has a market cap of $41.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.06% and a negative net margin of 93.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

