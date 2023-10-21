CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.84

Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.84 and traded as low as $15.36. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 681 shares.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CF Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,126.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the second quarter worth $254,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

