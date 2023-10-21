Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.40. Check-Cap shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 21,199 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check-Cap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check-Cap Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.50). Equities research analysts predict that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

