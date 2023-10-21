Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $9.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,117. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.