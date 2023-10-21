Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 373 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,833. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

