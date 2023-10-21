China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.11

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and traded as high as $12.46. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 2,410 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CSUAY
China Shenhua Energy Price Performance
About China Shenhua Energy
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Shenhua Energy
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.