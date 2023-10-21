Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.0924 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.0924 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $63.42 million and $2.30 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

