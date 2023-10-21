Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,888,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,619,774. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

