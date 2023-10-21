Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.3% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.93. 23,888,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,619,774. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

