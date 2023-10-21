Coin98 Market Cap Tops $89.68 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $89.68 million and $7.05 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,222,211 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

