Community Bank N.A. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,251,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,397,766. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

