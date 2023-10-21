Community Bank N.A. Has $4.98 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.20. 3,103,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.12 and its 200 day moving average is $249.14. The stock has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.21 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

