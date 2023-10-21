Community Bank N.A. Has $6.16 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,599,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $437.16. 1,268,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,664. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $410.07 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

