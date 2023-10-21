Community Bank N.A. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IJR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.65. 5,621,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.60 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.