Community Bank N.A. Sells 112 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.17. 1,715,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,484. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

