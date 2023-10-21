Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $328.96 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $41.59 or 0.00139553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $328.96 million and $25.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003448 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,909,476 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,909,365.77677495 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.24943567 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 417 active market(s) with $28,426,587.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

