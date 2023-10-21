Compound (COMP) Price Tops $42.51 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $42.51 or 0.00140905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $336.25 million and $28.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00043948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00040263 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00021719 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003448 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,909,476 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,909,365.77677495 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.24943567 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 417 active market(s) with $28,426,587.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.