Concordium (CCD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $35.12 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $35.12 million and approximately $183,897.67 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Concordium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Concordium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concordium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.