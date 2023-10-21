Contrasting Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) & Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) and Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Japan Hotel REIT Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust 4.64% 1.76% 1.07% Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $294.85 million 1.57 $9.81 million $0.14 67.57 Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Japan Hotel REIT Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chatham Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chatham Lodging Trust and Japan Hotel REIT Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Japan Hotel REIT Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.99%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Japan Hotel REIT Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

