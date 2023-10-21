Contrasting TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TUI and Lindblad Expeditions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI 0 4 2 0 2.33 Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.30%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than TUI.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI N/A N/A N/A $0.31 16.32 Lindblad Expeditions $421.50 million 0.78 -$111.38 million ($1.30) -4.72

This table compares TUI and Lindblad Expeditions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TUI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lindblad Expeditions. Lindblad Expeditions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TUI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of TUI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TUI and Lindblad Expeditions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI N/A N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions -12.20% N/A -8.03%

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats TUI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands. The company operates 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 134 aircraft; and 16 cruise liners, as well as 418 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities. The Land Experiences segment comprises natural habitats, which provides over 100 different expedition itineraries in more than 45 countries across seven continents, with eco-conscious expeditions and nature-focused, and small-group tours including polar bear tours and bear adventure; and DuVine provides intimate group cycling and adventure tours around the world with local cycling experts as guides in local cultural, cuisine, and accommodations. This segment also offers off the beaten path including small group travel, led by local, and experienced guides with focus on wildlife, hiking national parks, and culture; and classical journey, a curated active small-group and private custom journeys centered around cinematic walks led by expert local guides over 50 countries across the world. In addition, it has an alliance with National Geographic Partners, LLC, which provides lecturers and National Geographic experts including photographers, writers, marine biologists, naturalists, field researchers, and film crews; and partnered with World Wildlife Fund to offer conservation travel. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

