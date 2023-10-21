Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.22. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 95,490 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $60.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

