Cosmos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $67.76 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.66 or 0.00022175 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $67.76 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00032339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 370,600,796 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

