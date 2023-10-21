Critical Survey: Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) vs. TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY – Get Free Report) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransAlta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro 0 0 0 0 N/A TransAlta 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

TransAlta has a consensus target price of $15.10, suggesting a potential upside of 95.60%. Given TransAlta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro.

This table compares Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro N/A N/A N/A TransAlta 7.95% 21.41% 2.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro and TransAlta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransAlta $2.29 billion 1.04 $38.46 million $0.70 11.03

TransAlta has higher revenue and earnings than Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro.

Summary

TransAlta beats Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and heat in Russia. It generates electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and geothermal energy. The company has an installed electricity generation capacity of 38 GW. It also engages in the research and development, engineering, construction, and energy retailing activities, as well as repair, upgrade, and reconstruction of equipment and hydropower facilities. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The Wind and Solar segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 1,878 MW of owned wind and solar electrical-generating capacity, as well as battery storage facilities located in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Québec in Canada; and the states of Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wyoming in the United States. The Gas segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 2,775 MW of owned gas electrical-generating capacity, and facilities located in Alberta and Ontario in Canada; Michigan, the United States; and Western Australia. The Energy Transition segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 671 MW of owned coal electrical-generating capacity, as well as operates the Skookumchuck hydro facility in Centralia; and engages in the highvale mine and the mine reclamation activities. The Energy Marketing segment is involved in the trading of power, natural gas, and environmental products. It serves customers in various industry segments, including commercial real estate, municipal, manufacturing, industrial, hospitality, finance, and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

