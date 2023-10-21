Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08), RTT News reports. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average is $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,634,000 after buying an additional 212,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after buying an additional 136,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

