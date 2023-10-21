Dero (DERO) Trading 17.4% Higher This Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Dero coin can now be bought for $2.84 or 0.00009516 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $39.77 million and $16,940.85 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,871.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.88 or 0.00823133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00216851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00530114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00052509 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00182861 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,989,127 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.