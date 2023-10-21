Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,863 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,360,000 after buying an additional 823,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. 7,909,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,951,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.