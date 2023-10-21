dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.04 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $33.04 million and approximately $58.92 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00216482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013824 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,180,024 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00770712 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $300.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.