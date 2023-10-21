Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.