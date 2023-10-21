Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.11

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$87.11 and traded as high as C$94.63. Dollarama shares last traded at C$94.02, with a volume of 302,423 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$96.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Desjardins set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.50 to C$99.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$91.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.25. The stock has a market cap of C$26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,100.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 2,201.73%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.4675385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

