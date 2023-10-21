Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.93

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.93 and traded as low as C$12.06. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.11, with a volume of 437,306 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.98, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

